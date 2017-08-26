An Evening under the Stars with Colorado Ballet

Join the stars of Colorado Ballet under the stars at 7:30 p.m. on August 26, 2017 at the Arvada Center Outdoor Amphitheater for a program featuring excerpts from upcoming and past productions as well as other classical and contemporary works. The production will close with a performance of Serenade by choreographer George Balanchine to Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C.” Colorado Ballet’s critically-acclaimed performance of Serenade features 28 dancers in ethereal blue costumes performing in front of a blue background, bathed in moonlight. Serenade was the first original ballet Balanchine created in America and is a milestone in the history of dance.