The Evergreen Chorale presents

“Company”

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by George Furth

Directed by Christine Kahane

Musical Direction by Christine Gaudreau

Choreography by Kevin Gael Thomas

The Evergreen Chorale presents “Company” February 23 through March 11 at Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO, 80439. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $28 Adults; $24 seniors (62+)/Students, $17 children (12&under), $22 groups of 10 or more and available by phone 303-674-4002 or online at www.EvergreenChorale.org. The Chorale is offering the group rate to members of book clubs on Saturday, Feb 24 – interested groups should call for information.

“Company”, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by George Furth, debuted in 1970 under the direction of Harold Prince and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. It was a unique departure from the “boy meets girl” formula of traditional Broadway fare, and challenged audiences by presenting a series of vignettes featuring rapid-fire, witty dialogue and sassy lyrics that didn’t always rhyme. Sondheim’s main character Bobby wrestles with the idea of commitment by examining the relationships of five couples who are his best friends. While he idealizes their lives, the reality that we see is more nuanced and complicated.

Director Christine Kahane transports this 1970s social commentary into 2018 and believes it remains relevant. “When Sondheim wrote “Company” with George Furth, he was exploring his views of relationships, and portrayed his characters grappling with isolation and the white-hot fear of being vulnerable and out of control. In this production I wanted to tackle this theme of isolation, which I believe is more pronounced now than ever before. Because of technology and social media, people are isolated in ways no one could have anticipated in 1970.”

Kahane and musical director Christine Gaudreau have brought together a talented and passionate cast – many veterans of Evergreen Chorale productions and some new to this circle. “They breathe life into the characters and tell this story so that every audience member will see a part of themselves onstage at some point in the evening”, said Kahane. Chad Hewitt, most recently on stage for the Chorale as Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls (2016) will portray Bobby. His girlfriends are played by Madeleine Sullivan (April), Becky Sides (Marta), and Chelsea Asmus (Kathy). Victoria Pace portrays the world-weary Joanne opposite Brian Sides as her third husband Larry. Colleen Lee and Brian DeBaets team up as Amy and Paul; Tracy Denver and Ian Kisluk as Sarah and Harry; Lily Ellison and Jeremiah Martinez as Jenny and David; and Sara Wise and Dave Cameron as Susan and Peter. Joining director Kahane and music director Gaudreau to round out the production team are Kevin Gael Thomas of the Colorado Ballet as choreographer, Sean Mallary as lighting designer. Shirley Esher as costume designer, and Biz Schaugaard as set designer and technical director. “Company” is presented through special arrangements with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The Evergreen Chorale’s regional premiere of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame ” in September/October 2017 was recently honored with five BroadwayWorld Denver awards: Best Dramatic Musical, Best Music Director (Christine Gaudreau), Best Director of a Musical (Timothy Kennedy), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Davis Sibley), and Best Set Design of a Musical (Biz Schaugaard).

During the run of “Company”, the Evergreen Chorale’s 95-voice choir will be preparing its spring concert, the Mozart Requiem. The choir will be joined by the Evergreen Chamber Orchestra for two performances of this masterwork - in Denver at Central Presbyterian Church on May 12 and in Golden at Rockland Community Church on Sunday, May 13. The Chorale will also host a gala fundraiser with music by the 20-piece band William and the Romantics at the Evergreen Lake House on Friday, April 20, 2018. More information and tickets for all these events are available on their website, www.evergreenchorale.otg or by calling (303) 674-4002.

Evergreen Chorale - “Company” - Feb 23 – Mar 11 - Fri/Sat @ 7:30 p.m.; Sun @ 3 p.m. $17- $28 - www.evergreenchorale.org or 303-674-4002. Center Stage, 27608 Fireweed Drive, Evergreen, CO. 80439. Rated PG13

###