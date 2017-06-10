Everyday Enneagram with Margot Burns

The Enneagram has been called the roadmap to freedom – freedom from old patterns and negative thinking; freedom to explore a new way of being.

No matter the time of year or what is happening in your life, now is a perfect time to reflect on yourself. It is an ideal time to practice how to pause and notice when your Enneagram type structure has got you hooked.

Whether you are new to the Enneagram or have been studying for years, this is a practical, informative workshop that will incorporate an understanding of the nine types to examine patterns that impede transition and refocus our attention on a path to continued growth.

This 4-hour life-changing workshop has an investment of $55, that is barely over $10 per hour! Please click here to pre-register.