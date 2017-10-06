Exhibit Reception and Artist Talk: Not Your Indian by Gregg Deal

Exhibit Reception for Not Your Indian, Friday, October 6, 5-7 pm with a talk by artist Gregg Deal at 6 pm.

Misconceptions about Indigenous people in North America are still perpetuated in popular media and fine art. In this exhibit, activist artist Gregg Deal confronts those stereotypes as the Featured Artist of the 14th Annual Indigenous Film and Arts Festival.

"Our existence is a protest to the very policies that have tried to shape us and eliminate us. We are still here, you still walk on Indian land, and we are not your Indian." – Gregg Deal

The exhibit runs October 6-19. Free and open to the public.

University of Denver Museum of Anthropology

2000 E Asbury Ave, Sturm Hall Rm 102, Denver CO 80208

The gallery is typically open Monday through Friday, 9am - 4pm or by appointment.

To confirm gallery hours or make special accommodations, please call 303-871-2687 or email anne.amati@du.edu