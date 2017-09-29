Fairmount & Riverside Cemeteries History Mystery Tours
Denver’s Only Night Time Cemetery Tours.
Learn about the mystery surrounding the Jones Mausoleum; learn what happened to the man who designed the Ivy Chapel; the secret the sorrow of the Bell Family; the tragic legend of the Lester Drake monument and other mysteries of early Colorado. Tickets are available at www.Eventbrite.com/e/history-mystery-tours-at-fairmount-cemetery
Fairmount Cemetery 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80247 View Map
