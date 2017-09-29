Fairmount & Riverside Cemeteries History Mystery Tours

Fairmount Cemetery 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80247

Denver’s Only Night Time Cemetery Tours.

Learn about the mystery surrounding the Jones Mausoleum; learn what happened to the man who designed the Ivy Chapel; the secret the sorrow of the Bell Family; the tragic legend of the Lester Drake monument and other mysteries of early Colorado. Tickets are available at www.Eventbrite.com/e/history-mystery-tours-at-fairmount-cemetery

Fairmount Cemetery 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80247
Halloween- Event, History - Event
303-399-0692
