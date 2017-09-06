Art Works! Preschool Crafts

Ross-University Hills Branch Library 4310 E. Amherst Ave., Denver, Colorado 80222

Preschool Arts and Crafts for ages 3 - 5. We'll read a book or two and create a simple craft. We may also learn about color, experiment with different textures, get exposure to various art materials, and even practice with scissors. Come prepared to get messy. Please be on time! Limit 20 children. No registration required.

720-865-0955
720-865-0955
