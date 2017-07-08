Fancy Tiger Crafts 11 Year Anniversary Party

Fancy Tiger 11th Anniversary Party                       

Saturday, July 8th, 10am - 7pm

Save the date for more funtimes and help us celebrate 11 years of Fancy Tiger Crafts! 

  • free swag bags to the first 100 people through the door with gifts from our wonderful vendors
  • free gift with all purchases - in store or online!
  • new limited-edition 11 year anniversary t-shirts available
  • new FTC notions bag
  • 2nd batch of Junegrass will be released- Colorado grown and milled yarn
  • 5pm champagne toast!
Fancy Tiger Crafts 59 Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80203 View Map

