The Fence Launch Party + Walking Tours

Join us for the opening of THE FENCE, an 850 foot-long outdoor photography exhibition highlighting 41 outstanding photographers from around the world!

THE FENCE will be installed at the Market Station site during Denver Arts Week, with a Launch Party and Walking Tours on Thursday, Nov. 9. The tours will be led by CPAC Executive Director Samantha Johnston and United Photo Industries Creative Producer Dave Shelley. The exhibition will remain on view through January 2018.

LAUNCH PARTY: 4 – 6 pm at Lucky Pie Pizza and Taphouse, 1610 16th St, Denver 80202

First 30 guests enjoy 1 free drink (21+) and free pizza while supplies last!

WALKING TOURS: 4:15 pm and 5 pm (Start/End at Lucky Pie)

All events FREE and open to public

CPAC, United Photo Industries, LoDo Historic District, and Continuum Partners all partnered to bring this national exhibition to Denver.

More information: http://fence.photoville.com/ or https://www.cpacphoto.org/fence/