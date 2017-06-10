Fencing for Chi Fitness

Guest teacher RYAN SHANAHAN of Mountain West Swords Academy shares with us the essential skills and techniques of Olympic foil, saber and epee fencing to bring the pace of our qigong practice into daily spontaneity. Expand your mental flexibility and condition your chi and physical endurance. Wear long sleeved shirts and pants that vent well and indoor court shoes to support lateral movement and cushion your toes and heels.
Chi Wellness, LLC - The Center of Qigong 4155 East Jewell Av., Suite 105, Denver, Colorado 80222 View Map
