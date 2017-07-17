Finding Dory

Mondays get a bad rap. Sure, they mark the end of a weekend and the beginning of the workweek. But Mondays are also an underrated source of fun. In the fall, Monday nights are often marked by the week’s biggest football game. In the winter, a handful of Mondays are transformed into three-day weekends. And, in the summer, Monday Movie Madness takes over Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado.

For a decade, Infinity Park has been transformed into one of the largest movie theaters in Colorado. Taking advantage of the facility’s ample seating, stadium-quality jumbo screen and booming sound system, Infinity Park is able to host thousands of moviegoers.

Attending a movie under the stars couldn’t be simpler. Admittance has always been free — no tickets needed, no strings attached. Everyone is encouraged to pack a picnic to enjoy on the grass or try food made by one of the local vendors, bring blankets and chairs and make yourself comfortable as you enjoy these family favorites under the stars.