Fiction Book Talk & Signing

Elizabeth Kostova, in conversation with Eleanor Brown

Thursday, April 13, 7:00 pm

Colfax Avenue

Elizabeth Kostova, the bestselling author of The Historian, joins us in conversation with local bestselling author Eleanor Brown, to present her new mystery novel The Shadow Land, ($28.00 Ballantine Books ISBN: 9780345527868), an engrossing story that spans the past and the present -- and unearths the dark secrets of Bulgaria, a beautiful and haunted country. “The Shadow Land is thrilling, and not just as a gripping tale. It's also thrilling to watch such a talented writer cast her spell. The central character actually begins this deft novel in an urn, only to emerge as one of the most memorable characters I've encountered in a long time.” -- Richard Russo