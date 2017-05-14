Films @ Central

May Monster Madness @ Central Library

Them! (1954) B&W NR

Sunday, May 14, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

Radiation from atomic tests in New Mexico cause every day ants to mutate into giant monsters known only as “Them.” In this classic 1950s horror film, police sergeant James Whitmore, FBI agent James Arness and father-daughter entomologists Edmund Gwenn and Joan Weldon unite to battle the oncoming colony of giant, man-eating monsters.

Free entry and complimentary popcorn!