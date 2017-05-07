Films @ Central

May Monster Madness at Central Library
Tremors (1990) PG-13
Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center
People are mysteriously going missing one-by-one in the small, isolated town of Perfection, Nevada. Watch Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Reba McEntire and the rest of this star-studded cast try to defend themselves against the strange underground creatures that are always one step ahead of them.
FREE ENTRY AND POPCORN! :)
Denver Public Library - Main Branch 10 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, Colorado 80204 View Map