Films @ Central

May Monster Madness at Central Library

Tremors (1990) PG-13

Sunday, May 7, 1:30 p.m. @ Central Library, Conference Center

People are mysteriously going missing one-by-one in the small, isolated town of Perfection, Nevada. Watch Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Reba McEntire and the rest of this star-studded cast try to defend themselves against the strange underground creatures that are always one step ahead of them.

FREE ENTRY AND POPCORN! :)