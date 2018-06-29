The Final Friday Art Walk (Final Fridays) gives visitors, residents and folks who work in the Triangle an after-hours opportunity to explore the many creative spaces in our special corner of Denver, including the chance to engage with the quirky, cool, and sophisticated art and creatives which define our eclectic neighborhood.

On the Final Friday of each month, restaurants, salon/spas, museums, galleries, hidden studios, shops and storefronts in the Golden Triangle Creative District will celebrate creativity in their spaces. Activities will change from month to month so check back frequently.