Final Fridays @ Golden Triangle Creative District

Starting June 30th, the Golden Triangle Creative District will host an art walk on the final Friday of the month.

The Golden Triangle Creative District ("the Triangle") is thrilled to announce a new event series: Final Friday Art Walk, which will give visitors, employees, and residents an after-hours opportunity to explore the many creative spaces in the Triangle. Final Fridays aim to provide an accessible and fun way for visitors to engage with the quirky, cool, and sophisticated art that defines this eclectic neighborhood.

Organized by the Golden Triangle Partnership (GTP), Final Fridays encourage participating Triangle locations (YOU!) to host curator/artist talks, creative activities, interactive installations, tours, and provide visitors a special opportunity to view exhibited collections. You do not need to be a "typical" gallery/museum to participate - all businesses are welcome!

As the home to Colorado's most iconic art and cultural destinations, the Triangle attracts new artists, art organizations, local, national, and international visitors as well as new residents and businesses. In 2016, the Triangle was designated and certified as a Colorado Creative District by the State of Colorado. This Creative District designation advances the Triangle as an internationally celebrated arts and cultural destination - by encouraging urban revitalization, economic development, and support for community creatives.

The Golden Triangle Partnership (GTP), a nonprofit organization, serves the Triangle community with a focus on advocacy, programming and events, neighborhood beautification and maintenance, mobility and transit, and marketing.