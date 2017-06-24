FIRED/Hand Built Clay Juried Exhibit

Hand-built ceramic art is created with clay using hands and other tools rather than a pottery wheel. There are a variety of techniques that allow an artist to create everything from figurative and abstract forms to functional items like bowls, cups, platters and tiles. Niza Knoll gallery is highlighting the best examples of these at the FIRED exhibit from June 16–July 29, 2017 at 915 Santa Drive. Respected local artist and instructor Peter Durst chose the pieces from submissions made via a public call for entries. The public is invited to view and purchase works during regular business hours Wednesday-Friday 1-5 pm and at the following special events:

The Art of Brunch Art Walk: Sunday, June 25, 11am-4pm

First Friday Art Walk: Friday, July 7, 4-9pm

Third Friday Collectors Night: Friday, July 21, 4-8pm

Artists: Sherry Baker, Sara Behling, Macy Dorf, Peter Durst, Kari Erickson, Trish Gans, Joyce Gold, Patricia Holton, Mike Keene, Steve Landis, Scott Lary, Leona Lazar, Essie Perlmutter, Ellen Reynolds, Linda Schmale, Daniel Slack, Paula Romero Schmitt, Janey Skeer, Ned Sterne, Pen Volkmann, Robin Wood.