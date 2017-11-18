FLAMENCO DENVER PRESENTS ITS 2017 FALL RECITAL

Flamenco Denver Artistic Director Maria Vázquez will gather her group of skilled dancers and musicians to offer an evening of beauty, energy and passion Saturday evening, November 18. The Fall Recital, a truly unique cultural experience, features traditional song, guitar, dance, and percussion, and is enhanced with Vázquez’ original choreography creating an unforgettable performance.

"The Flamenco art form is dance, and much more,” said Vázquez. "We've brought together these musicians and dancers to showcase Flamenco's unique passion through the combination of sound, beauty and movement.”

25 Flamenco Denver dancers will be joined by guitarist Steve Mullins, singers Meagan Chandler, Marisa Perez, and Katix Crawford, and percussionist Whit Sibley. Together they will perform dances demonstrating the soul searching drama of Flamenco such as the Solea, Guajira and Farruca. The joyous and playful side of the dance form will be represented by the Rumba, Alegrias, Bulerias and Sevillanas.

The performance will be held Saturday, November 18, 2017, 7:30pm at SU TEATRO Theatre, 721 Santa Fe Drive in Denver. Tickets are $22 in advance and $28 at the door, and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com; http://flamencodenver.org/buy-tickets; direct purchase at Flamenco Denver studio at 1934 South Broadway, Denver; or by calling Flamenco Denver at 303-832-4846. Early ticket purchase is strongly advised.

María Vázquez has been dancing flamenco her entire life, and has been teaching and performing since 1994. She has studied with some of the most well-known modern Spanish dance artists, including Caracolillo, José Galvan, Aida Gomez, Javier Latorre and Manolo Marin. She received her degree in Spanish Dance from the Conservatory of Dance in Sévilla, and was a student of Carmen Montiel, a recipient of the Premio Nacional de Flamenco. She danced with the company Ciudad de Sévilla, touring Europe for two years. She continued performing with other flamenco groups in Sévilla until 2002 when she moved to Denver. She now teaches at her Denver studio and performs across the community and state.

Steve Mullins is a composer, multi-instrumentalist and ethnomusicologist. He serves on the faculty of the college of music at the University of Colorado, where he earned his doctorate in ethnomusicology. His passion for Flamenco was reflected in his doctoral thesis "Flamenco Gestures: Musical Meaning in Motion," which deals with aesthetics in Spanish flamenco. He has received numerous grants and commissions to compose music for dance productions and other events in Colorado, including a flamenco suite for orchestra, performed by the Longmont symphony in November 2011.

Meagan Chandler is a performance artist, expressive arts educator, and acclaimed Flamenco singer. She studied Flamenco in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, and has toured the US with such groups as Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana, Maria Benitez' Next Generation, and the CBJ Flamenco ensemble. She has extensive experience teaching the art of Flamenco singing as well, and offers creative voice instruction to students of all ages across the United States.

In addition, singers Marisa Perez and Katix Crawford and percussionist Whit Sibley will accompany the dancers and other musicians as they all make this evening culturally inspiring.

About Flamenco Denver:

From small restaurant “tablao” settings to full production theaters, María Vázquez and her group of dancers and musicians perform regularly in various formations around Denver and the surrounding areas. She offers beginner, intermediate and advanced flamenco classes for men, women and children from her studio at 1934 South Broadway. For more information, please visit www.flamencodenver.org or call (303) 832-4846.