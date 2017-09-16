Flamenco Denver presents RAICES 3

Flamenco Denver Dance Company Presents “RAICES 3”

“Flamenco is the timeless interpretation of life.”

Maria Vazquez and Flamenco Denver are pleased to announce the third concert of the elite Flamenco Denver Dance Company on September 16, 7:30pm at the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theater, 119 Park Avenue West. The performance, entitled “RAICES 3” will feature elite Flamenco performers from Denver, across the United States and Spain. For those individuals with an interest in Spanish and Hispanic culture and music, this performance will not disappoint.

“Raices is a Spanish term meaning ‘roots’ or ‘beginnings’, and this concert will explore the roots of flamenco, in terms of the dance, the music and the narrative and expressive aspects of the art form,” said Maria Vázquez, founder and artistic director of Flamenco Denver. “With this professional group of dancers, we will develop and experiment with increasingly complex and melodious choreography.”

Tickets for the September 16 performance are $32 in advance or $38 at the door. Advance tickets are available at BrownPaperTickets.com or at the Flamenco Denver Dance Studio by calling 303.832.4846. Recent performances by Flamenco Denver have sold out, so buy your tickets early.