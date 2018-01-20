One of the swingingest bands with a permanent residency here at La Cour, Flat Out Jazz never fails to get things popping. Their genre is “crossover jazz,” meaning they take songs from many genres – rock, blues, and jazz (and even a few TV theme songs!) – and infuse them with a special blend of their own jazzy style. Featuring Trent Anthony on drums, Lou Gott on bass, Casey Barnett on sax, Oliver Bradford on guitar, clarinet and vocals, and Mario Rivera on rhythm guitar.