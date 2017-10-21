Formed over 6 years ago, FLAT OUT JAZZ is a ‘Jazz Crossover’ group, playing a tasty mix of jazz, blues, classic rock songs, and TV themes. Their music is fun and appeals to a very wide audience.

“What is Crossover Jazz”? Well, it’s songs people know, performed in a jazz setting. The melodies and lyrics are familiar … but it’s jazz … with creative improvisations and musical arrangements. FLAT OUT Jazz plays songs from The Beatles, The Doors, Van Morrison and Lyle Lovett. They complement all that with jazz classics from Antonio Carlos Jobim, Horace Silver, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Nat and Cannonball Adderley and of course, Duke Ellington. They also play some very cool originals to keep it fresh. FLAT OUT Jazz shows are listenable, danceable and fun, and their passion for playing great music and entertaining fun people makes every show special.

We believe Live Jazz should be as accessible as possible. As always there is no cover charge.