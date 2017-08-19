The 3rd annual Food Rescue Ride is Denver Food Rescue's biggest fundraising event of the year happening Saturday, August 19th at Cherry Creek State Park! The Food Rescue ride is a casual, family friendly bike ride (15 or 30 miles & featuring the 100 lb trailer pull ride option) in Cherry Creek State Park. Riders dress as their favorite fruit or veggie - receive coffee & a light breakfast before the ride & receive lunch, drinks, & prizes after the ride! The FRR is known for it's laid back time and quality food and drink offerings.