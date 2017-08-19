The 3rd annual Food Rescue Ride is Denver Food Rescue's biggest fundraising event of the year happening Saturday, August 19th at Cherry Creek State Park! The Food Rescue ride is a casual, family friendly bike ride (15 or 30 miles & featuring the 100 lb trailer pull ride option) in Cherry Creek State Park. Riders dress as their favorite fruit or veggie - receive coffee & a light breakfast before the ride & receive lunch, drinks, & prizes after the ride! The FRR is known for it's laid back time and quality food and drink offerings.
Cherry Creek State Park 4201 S. Parker Road, Denver, Colorado 80014 View Map