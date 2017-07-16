Ford Warriors in Pink “More Good Days” Denver Event Tour

WHAT: A unique series of local events for the Denver breast cancer community, designed to give patients and survivors a special “good day”. Patients and survivors are invited to participate in these free experiences, which include:

· Improv workshop at Comedy Voodoo Playhouse: June 27 & 29

· Craft workshop at Fabric Bliss: July 8

· Whitewater rafting on the Arkansas River: July 9 & 16

· Rock climbing in the Rocky Mountains: July 9 & 16

· Glass blowing class at Mantra Glass Art: July 12

Events encourage those touched by breast cancer to reinvigorate themselves and their excitement for the city of Denver by participating in new experiences and discovering new passions—nourishing their spirit as they continue their fight.

WHERE: Across the Mile High City! See event website for more details.

WHEN: June 27 – July 16. Breast cancer patients and survivors must secure their spot by registering at https://ford.exposuremarketing.com/more-good-days-tour/denver.

WHO: Ford Warriors in Pink, Ford Motor Company’s breast cancer initiative designed to raise awareness about the daily realities of living with breast cancer and bring more “good days” to those in the fight.

WHY: To provide breast cancer patients and survivors in Denver with the good days they deserve and inspire them as they continue their fight. Events fuel the spirit of patients, allowing them to feel normal for a day and reminding them that they are not defined by this disease.