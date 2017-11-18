You are invited to attend the HD-9 meeting of Denver Democrats to participate in a forum for candidates for Senate District 32.

Date: Saturday, November 18th

Time: Candidate Forum begins at 10:05 a.m. (Meetings begin at 9:30 with meet and greet) We will have Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran as a guest at 9:45)

Place: Calvary Baptist Church, 6500 E. Girard Ave. (entrance off Girard)