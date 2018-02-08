Four Friends Kitchen - Alpine Dog Beer Dinner
Four Friends Kitchen 2070 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80210
A one-of-a-kind collaboration between two local small businesses, the event includes a five-course dinner with beer pairings, featuring Four Friend Kitchen's Southern-inspired contemporary American comfort food and Alpine Dog Brewery beers.
Tickets can be purchased at the event link below.
Info
Four Friends Kitchen 2070 S. University Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80210 View Map
Food & Drink - Event