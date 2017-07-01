Four Mile Historic Park's Independence Celebration

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246

You only turn 241 once. Come celebrate the nation’s birthday with live music, old-fashioned games, historic demonstrations, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Bring a blanket and stick around for the Glendale fireworks show! Food trucks and a beer garden (valid ID required) will be on site.

Admission is free; charges apply for food, refreshments, and some activities.

Last entry to the Park is at 9:00 pm. Sorry, no pets, outside food or beverage, smoking, cannabis use, fireworks, poppers, sparklers, or other flammables allowed.

Four Mile Historic Park 715 South Forest St., Denver, Colorado 80246

