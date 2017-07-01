Four Mile Historic Park's Independence Celebration

You only turn 241 once. Come celebrate the nation’s birthday with live music, old-fashioned games, historic demonstrations, and horse-drawn wagon rides. Bring a blanket and stick around for the Glendale fireworks show! Food trucks and a beer garden (valid ID required) will be on site.

Admission is free; charges apply for food, refreshments, and some activities.

Last entry to the Park is at 9:00 pm. Sorry, no pets, outside food or beverage, smoking, cannabis use, fireworks, poppers, sparklers, or other flammables allowed.