Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing

to Google Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

Join us for tea time! From the ooo’s of an oolong to a gregarious green—learn

what makes each cup of tea so unique in taste and so beneficial to our health.

Sample year-round favorites and unlock the power that comes from freshly

brewed tea.

Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach

Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Food & Drink - Event, Health & Wellness - Event
to Google Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00 iCalendar - Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing - 2018-06-02 13:00:00