Free Class: Taste-Tea and Nourishing
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
Join us for tea time! From the ooo’s of an oolong to a gregarious green—learn
what makes each cup of tea so unique in taste and so beneficial to our health.
Sample year-round favorites and unlock the power that comes from freshly
brewed tea.
Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
