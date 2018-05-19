Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209
This wonderful yellow spice has been consumed for its health benefits for
thousands of years. Combining turmeric with certain spices or healthy fats can
help your body absorb and use curcumin—the active component of turmeric.
Spice up your life and your health by learning how to use turmeric in more than
just curry.
Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach
