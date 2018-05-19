Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life

to Google Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00

Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209

This wonderful yellow spice has been consumed for its health benefits for

thousands of years. Combining turmeric with certain spices or healthy fats can

help your body absorb and use curcumin—the active component of turmeric.

Spice up your life and your health by learning how to use turmeric in more than

just curry.

Presented by Rachel Walker, Nutritional Health Coach

Info
Natural Grocers - Design District 368 S. Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209 View Map
Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Food & Drink - Event, Health & Wellness - Event
to Google Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Free Class: Turmeric, the Spice of Life - 2018-05-19 13:00:00