Free Concert with the American String Quartet

Friends of Chamber Music presents "Lyric in the Time of War," a FREE concert and discussion with the American String Quartet, including readings by poet and war journalist, Tom Sleigh. The concert will combine readings with relevant works by Bach, Bartók, and others, examining the effects of war on the heart, mind, and body.

Internationally recognized as one of the world’s foremost quartets, the American String Quartet is currently celebrating its 42nd season, formed in 1974 when its original members were students at The Juilliard School.