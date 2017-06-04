Kavod Senior Life is co-hosting a free conference and resource day for older adults in the community called "L'Chaim! A Conference & Resource Day for Boomers and Beyond." This one-day event is free and consists of a light continental breakfast, keynote speaker, three breakout sessions and lunch. The sessions are led by experts on a range of topics that include physical, legal, socio-emotional and spiritual interests. Register online at https://lchaimdenver.org/. With over 200 attendees, we'd love for you to come!!