Free First Saturday & CelebrARTE

Spend the first Saturday of the month roaming the Denver Art Museum (DAM) without spending a penny. Enjoy the DAM’s collections and non-ticketed exhibitions for FREE!

Celebrate your creativity and cultura at CelebrARTE on the Free First Saturday each month with bilingual activities for toda la familia.

Free general admission tickets are available on-site at 10 a.m. A Collection Highlights tour in Spanish is offered at 2 p.m. on Free First Saturdays.

Free First Saturdays are made possible by Your 6 Hometown Toyota Stores and the citizens who support the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).