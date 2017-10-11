Free French Wine Tasting

The second Wednesday of every month 5-7pm is Free Wine Tasting Wednesday & Pairings.

At each event you’ll have a welcome cocktail, taste at least 4 different French wines and see how they differ along and with the variety of pairings from our kitchen. There is also a chance to vote for your favorite wine. The winner will be available at La Cour the following month!

October 11 5-7pm

French Wines from Alsace from Domaine Allimant Laugner http://www.allimant-laugner.com/

Crémant d’Alsace Rosé

Pinot Blanc

Gewurtztraminer

Riesling