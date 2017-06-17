Free Introduction to Buddhism Meeting. Monday - Friday 7pm - 8pm and Saturday & Sunday 1pm - 2pm

***Free Parking on Galapago St. next to Starbucks

Are you looking to have a Winning Life? Come join us for an introduction to modern day Buddhism where you can learn to apply Buddhist practice to enhance your daily life. We will also have dialogues on world and inner peace, Buddhist concepts of bringing forth courage, compassion, wisdom, and victory in one’s life. Everyone welcome!