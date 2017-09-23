Free Spay Neuter on Saturday

Demi's Animal Rescue (DAR) and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) will provide a free spay/neuter clinic and vaccinations for pets of Denver's homeless on Saturday, September 23. Client check-in is 7am to 4pm. For more information, call 303 522 2856.

This is the second year the rescue, whose goal is to help underserved animals, will perform these services in conjunction with CCH to support Denver's homeless humans and their pets.

All spayed and neutered animals will also receive vaccinations. Pets coming in solely for vaccinations will be vaccinated only if they have been previously spayed or neutered. A pet pantry will also provide free pet food in addition to collars, harnesses and leashes and identification for each dog.