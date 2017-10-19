FREE Support with Binge Eating Challenges
The Eating Disorder Foundation 1901 E. 20th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80205
This support group is ideal for individuals at least 18 years old who are struggling with a binge type eating disorder. All groups are free of charge and no registration is required. We hold confidential groups facilitated by specialists to allow you to gain the support you need. *This group meets every Thursday from 6-7:30pm
