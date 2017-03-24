FREE Wellness Workshop; HOW TO ELIMINATE STRESS RELATED HEALTH PROBLEMS

Join Dr. Chad Cotter for a free workshop focusing on 4 steps to eliminate stress related health problems. How does the foods you eat cause high blood pressure, arthritis or diabetes? How does your sitting posture lead to arthritis or joint pain? How does emotional stress lead to digestive or sleep problems? Learn why physical, chemical and emotional stresses causes 70% of all problems related to sleep, headaches, digestion, weight loss, female hormones, arthritis, allergies and joint pain.

Dr. Cotter is a local volunteer for the Foundation of Wellness Professionals who speaks nationally with the ability to connect with and inspire people to change their lives for the better with simple changes.

Call 303-904-9994 to reserve your limited spot