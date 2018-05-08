Freestyle Studio Session
Landt Creative Space 802 Santa Fe Drive, Denver, Colorado 80204
Paint with full-time working artist, Tabetha Landt, in her studio in the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe! Need space to paint, advice, or want to paint in a group? Freestyle studio sessions are the thing for you!. $28 No experience necessary - beginners are encouraged to join in the fun! See all classes offered - www.DenverArtClasses.com
Arts - Event, Classes, Lectures & Forums- Event, Workshops - Event