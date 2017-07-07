Friday Family Film Series: The LEGO Batman Movie

The JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek is launching a Friday Family Film Series of complimentary movie screenings this summer that are open to both hotel guests and the general public. The schedule for this summer includes:

Friday, June 2nd – Moana

Friday, July 7th – The Lego Batman Movie

Friday, August 4th – Sing

Friday, September 1st – Beauty & The Beast*

All movies will start at 7 p.m. in the hotel’s Fireside event space, with comfy seating provided. Concession snacks of popcorn and candy will be offered on a “Donations Encouraged” basis, will all proceeds going directly to Sage Hospitality’s Dollars for Dreams community giving program. Adult and kid beverages will also be available for purchase.The doors at Fireside will open at 6:30 p.m. The hotel will also offer $5 discounted valet parking to all moviegoers. Please RSVP to sales@jwmarriottdenver.com to secure seating (based on availability).Second Home Kitchen + Bar will be also be offering “Kids Eat Free” from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on each night of the Friday Family Film series. Kids age 12 and under can select a complimentary item from the Kids Menu with the purchase on an adult entrée.

*The screening of the 2017 Beauty & The Beast is based on availability.