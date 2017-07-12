Friends and Neighbors (FANS) of Washington Park

Meetings take place the second Wednesday of each month.

Meetings typically include a brief overview of the latest park news and often feature a guest presenter. We frequently have presenters from the city discussing park improvement projects. Other topics have included, park lake water quality, recycled water impact on trees, chemicals used in the park, guided tree walks, guided bird walks, park photography tips, geese control and squirrels.

Meetings are open to the general public are run from 6pm-7pm.

We are always looking for topic suggestions and presenters of interest to the Washington Park community. If you have a suggestion you may contact anyone on our board.

Proposed 2017 meetings are presently: