Friends of Chamber Music presents Augustin Hadelich, violin

As part of Denver Arts Week, Friends of Chamber Music is pleased to present Augustin Hadelich, violin, with Conor Hanick, piano, on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver.

Violinist Augustin Hadelich made a sensational debut with the New York Philharmonic at the Bravo! Vail Music Festival. The down-to-earth artist’s fame has soared since, and he returns to Colorado to make his recital debut on our series with pianist Conor Hanick.

“Hadelich … is an intimate performer whose self-effacing quality allows the music to soar.” — Los Angeles Times

Tickets: $40 each, or $10 for patrons 30 years old or younger. Visit friendsofchambermusic.com or call 303-388-9839 for more information.