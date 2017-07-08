Fun with Decoupage: Fresh Projects for an Old Art Form

Decoupage has charmed crafters for years with its endless design possibilities. Whether your style is vintage, modern, or shabby chic, you can easily tailor your projects to your preferences. The principles of decoupage are easy to master, and this workshop introduces all the basic techniques you’ll need to create unique art pieces. It’s just wonderful what scissors, paints, napkins, glue, and one’s imagination can create! Shemi Dixon is a woman of many interests: a mixed-media artist, crafter, and creator. Shemi sells her artwork at local art shows throughout Colorado. Shemi owns a successful online art business and creates weekly tutorials for over 10,000 subscribers on YouTube