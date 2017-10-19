Fun with Yiddish

BMH-BJ Congregation 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224

Fun with Yiddish

Yiddish has had a big influence on the English

language, and you know more than you might think!

Donn Spector will share the joys of the language and

“plays on words.” Have fun with the Yiddish phrases

you know and learn some new ones, too.

Thursday, October 19 – 1:00 pm at BMH-BJ

560 South Monaco Parkway, Denver

RSVP: Sara, 720.382.7842

BMH-BJ Congregation 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224
720-382-7842
