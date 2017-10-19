Fun with Yiddish
Fun with Yiddish
Yiddish has had a big influence on the English
language, and you know more than you might think!
Donn Spector will share the joys of the language and
“plays on words.” Have fun with the Yiddish phrases
you know and learn some new ones, too.
Thursday, October 19 – 1:00 pm at BMH-BJ
560 South Monaco Parkway, Denver
RSVP: Sara, 720.382.7842
BMH-BJ Congregation 560 S. Monaco Pkwy., Denver, Colorado 80224 View Map
