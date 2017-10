FUNKY-FRIDAY-WEEN PARTY at Goosetown Tavern

FRIDAY OCT.27th

at Goosetown Tavern

9pm/ no cover/ 21+

Ready Set Go Present:

PRE-HALLOWEEN

FUNKY-FRIDAY-WEEN PARTY

Come and Join us at Goosetown Tavern for our FUNKY-FRIDAY-WEEN PARTY ( PRE-HALLOWEEN Party! )

Playing music from Soul,Funk,Disco, 70's - 90's R&B, and more!!!

With our guest CRL CRRLL

(From: Red Bull Sound Select | The Solution Records | FASOR | SUSUSA | LAB | RBMA MR. X )

and Your Host Aka Miggy

(Motown Groove, Ready Set Go and Soul4You)

Goosetown Tavern

3242 E Colfax Ave,

Denver, Colorado 80206

www.facebook.com/events/1482882265121819/