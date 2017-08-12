Garlic Greatness

It’s a staple in just about every type of cuisine, and it is a staple of good health. The special sulfur-containing compounds in garlic make it a valuable and potent part of any healthy diet or supplement regime. Whether you’re looking for a cardiovascular superhero, a supplement to support immune function, memory, or even a little everyday detoxification, never fear, garlic is here!
