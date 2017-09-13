Be your Own General Contractor & Save Thousands

Whether you're building a house from scratch, adding on, or remodeling, you might want to consider overseeing your own project. Most cities and counties allow the owner of the property to serve as their own general contractor. Learn when to go for it yourself and when it's best to hire a general contractor. If you decide to oversee your own project, learn how to organize your project into a step-by-step process in order to plan, bid, and build your dream. If you decide to hire a general contractor, know what to expect and how to check their work. With a degree in construction management, Brian Dotson has worked for both small and large homebuilders in everything from architecture, purchasing, land development, construction, and overall operations. He currently owns his own real estate and construction management company.

