Georgann Low Jazz Trio

Revered and popular fourth-generation Coloradan, Denver jazz and international music vocalist and composer, Georgann Low, releases her fourth CD “Georgann – c’est moi!” on Saturday, December 16th at Brik on York beginning at 7:30 PM. Georgann, accompanied by solid, inspired pianist Andrew Cox, the passionate Christian Bouck telling the story on the drums, and seasoned bassist Roger Johns, will present all nine of her tracks from the new release. Many are composed by Georgann who blends classic jazz with French chansons and her “earthy shuffles and Blues” and already enjoy a following among her loyal fan base.