Georgann Low Jazz Trio

Revered and popular fourth-generation Coloradan, Denver jazz and international music vocalist and composer, Georgann Low, releases her fourth CD “Georgann – c’est moi!” on Saturday, December 11th at La Cour Art Bar beginning at 7:00 PM; with Andrew Cox, piano, Ron Bland, Bass and Christian Bouck, drums. She will present all 9 of her tracks from new release - mostly original compositions with her "earthy shuffles and Blues". No cover.