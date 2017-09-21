GET THE LED OUT "The American Led Zeppelin"

September 21 at Red Rocks

“I come from the land of ice and snow,

from the midnight sun where the hot springs blow!”

Led Zeppelin

It’s time to wake up and rock the house with GET THE LED OUT - The American Led Zeppelin. Come relive the passion and fury of the timeless rock anthems and intimate melodies that spans the mythic career of rock ‘n’ roll royalty that is Led Zeppelin.

The Get The Led Out phenomenon, embraced by critics and fans alike, will be heading west to conquer the rest of the country and take its place as the foremost Led Zeppelin tribute. This 6-piece band will take you back to the ‘60s and ‘70s as they re-create the legendary British group’s distinct studio sound, with all the bells and whistles, and brings the Led Zeppelin experience to the big stage.

With a whole lotta love, Get The Led Out has established themselves as professional musicians, whose passion for the classic Led Zeppelin song catalog, brings to the stage a stunning two-and-a-half hour concert, performing with all the grandeur and flash such hits as Rock and Roll, Black Dog, Since I’ve Been Loving You, Ramble On, Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You, Dazed and Confused, Your Time is Gonna Come, Going to California, Battle of Evermore, Heartbreaker, Kashmir, Stairway to Heaven, and many more.

Come celebrate the music that defined the rock era, through their acclaimed note-for-note scrambling on the solos and fills, frenetic soloing, impeccable harmonies, pitch-perfect vocals complete with spot-on wailing, staging, state-of-the-art quadraphonic sound and lighting, all coming together to create a genuine reincarnation of Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin held its legendary concert debut in Denver. Barry Fey, Rock Promoter, said of the Led Zeppelin performance on December 26, 1968 at the Denver Auditorium Arena: "It's said that the unsuspecting audience at the concert had absolutely no idea that this new 'heavy metal' band from Britain was added to the gig. This historic night marked Led Zeppelin's smashing American debut." And now, 49 years later, fans of Led Zeppelin get to relive rock history with GET THE LED OUT The American Led Zeppelin at Red Rocks.