Art Gym Denver is proud to present Giant Woodcuts - National Exhibition curated by Gregory Santos, Printmaking Director, Art Gym.

Opening Reception: Thursday, March 1, 5-8pm

On Display: March 1-17, 2018

Gallery Hours: Tue - Sat 9am-6pm

Giant Woodcuts explores this age old traditional technique to present larger than life prints, some of them printed with a steamroller instead of a printmaking press from artists across the US. This exhibition is part of Mo'Print - a month long celebration of printmaking in Denver Colorado.

Artists are: James Bailey (Professor, University of Montana)

Jamaal Barber (Owner, J Barber Studio, Atlanta, GA)

Lyell Castonguay (Director, Big Ink, NH)

Annalise Gratovich (Associate Director, Flatbed Press, Austin, TX)

Holly Greenberg (Associate Professor, Syracuse University, NY)

Dusty Herbig (Associate Professor, Syracuse University, NY)

Martin Mazorra (Owner, Cannonball Press, Brooklyn, NY)

Katie Ries (Assistant Professor, St. Norbert College, De Pere, WI)

Humberto Saenz (Assistant Professor, University of Texas at San Antonio, TX)

Sean Starwars (Owner, Woodcut Funhouse, Laurel, MS)