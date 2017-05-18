Gifford Ewing Displays Purity and Beauty of Grand Landscapes at 1801 California

Denver’s famed photographer, Gifford Ewing, defies technological trends and captures true beauty in nature’s pristine landscapes by using a traditional photographic process. Starting May 18 at 1801 California in downtown Denver, the public is invited to experience a collection of Ewing’s captivating newer, larger format works that make up the free exhibition Threshold, Monumental photography by Gifford Ewing, featuring the artist’s black and white as well as color photography. There will be a free artist reception on May 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

The dominant works featured in Threshold are seven monumental black and white photographs of urban and natural landscapes. When standing before these works, one feels as if they are standing on the precipice of reality, invited to step across the threshold and into the grandeur of the environment itself. Most of the inspiring natural landscapes were shot in Colorado and include images of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park. Eight smaller color photographs mounted on aluminum are also part of the show. All photographs were shot on film.

“It is a privilege for Arts Brookfield to present such a renowned Denver artist as Gifford Ewing. The vast white marble walls at 1801 California create an incredible backdrop for his gorgeous black and white landscapes,” explains Elysa Marden, vice president of arts and events for Arts Brookfield. “Paired with his smaller color photographs, they are truly a must-see in this setting.”

“As the trends and movements in photography sway toward alternative techniques and digital imagery, my work captures the purity and natural beauty of the landscape on more traditional black and white or color film,” explains the artist. “I like to think that my photography displays the ‘artistic forms created by a landscape’ - the texture of the land and the tones and interplay of light in pristine environments.”

Ewing is known locally for his photographic documentation of urban landscapes and architecture throughout the Denver area. He also has long captured in powerful and enigmatic ways the rural and urban landscapes of the greater American West—always employing traditional photographic techniques. He specializes in fine-art black and white film photography using a Deardorff field camera, but also shoots in color. Ewing maintains a studio and darkroom in Denver's Uptown Neighborhood at the corner of 19th Avenue and Clarkson Street.

Threshold is part of a year-round calendar of free events presented by Arts Brookfield for the downtown Denver community. For more information on upcoming events and to sign up for e-mail alerts, visit www.ArtsBrookfield.com.