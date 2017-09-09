Back by popular demand, Gildan Esprit de She Westminster 5K/10K is returning to Westminster, CO offering an inspiring race for all paces and passions. For women of all ages, this designer race experience includes 5K/10K walk, jog and run options, high value participant gear, Lifestyle Market including the post-race Bubbly Bar and more! Whether getting in shape, setting a good example for their kids, or challenging themselves to reach a new personal best--runners, joggers and walkers won’t want to miss Gildan Esprit de She Westminster happening Saturday, September 9, 2017 from 7am-noon at the Life Time Fitness Westminster. Gildan Esprit De She -- the Spirit of Her Race Series -- is the nation’s premier athletic event series for women.